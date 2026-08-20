Mankato, MN Author Publishes Political Suspense Novel
August 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Scenario 4," a new book by Jake Mettler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping political and psychological thriller that serves as the first installment of a planned three-book series. Set in the near future of 2028, the novel explores a devastating internal attack on the United States just ahead of a tense presidential election, pushing the nation to the brink of collapse.
This story follows Dr. Alex Riley, a respected CIA psychiatrist and trauma specialist, who is paired with top field agent Nick Willis. Together, they must track down a dangerous terrorist responsible for nationwide destruction. As their high-stakes investigation intensifies, the duo uncovers a secret that threatens to reshape the country, all while the nation debates the controversial privatization of the U.S. military.
"Scenario 4" blends fast-paced action, deep psychological intrigue, and detailed realism to reflect the anxieties and complexities of the modern world.
About the Author
Jake Mettler is an author deeply influenced by world history, military science, and global politics. Inspired by master storytellers like Tom Clancy, Michael Crichton, and Lee Child, Mettler brings technical realism and hand-to-hand combat insight, informed by his first-degree black belt in Taekwondo, to his writing. An avid outdoorsman who enjoys hiking and fishing in the Boundary Waters, Mettler closely follows global military and governmental developments to craft authentic, contemporary thrillers.
"Scenario 4" is a 320-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-213-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/scenario-4 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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