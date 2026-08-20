Canadian Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nit.Jap.Ki: The Survival of a Species," a new book by Khalid Rauf Qureshi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An epic sci-fi and historical fantasy saga charting 700,000 years of cosmic history. This book blends meticulous structural worldbuilding with profound themes of love and sacrifice, drawing directly from the author's unique background as a Canadian political figure, international charity leader, and structural engineer.
An ambitious literary work spanning science fiction, historical fiction, and fantasy. The narrative bridges the gap between the planet Nibiru and Earth.
"Nit.Jap.Ki: Survival of a Species" reimagines the creation of humanity and the coexistence of humans and extraterrestrial life. Traveling from the depths of the Earth's core to the deepest oceans, this book serves as a unique historical chronicle where characters endure across millennia. Through this vast lens, Qureshi invites readers to explore identity, transformation, and cosmic connection, ultimately delivering a powerful message of love, care, and sacrifice.
About the Author
As a prolific writer Khalid Rauf Qureshi has authored over 45 books of poetry and prose in both English and Urdu, focusing on society, justice, and the human condition. He has been a community leader for over four decades; he has been deeply involved in Canadian politics and has led an international charity organization. A University of Toronto alumnus, Qureshi has engineered major infrastructure projects, including high-rise buildings, dams, and deep drilling systems, bringing technical precision to his storytelling.
Qureshi currently resides in Markham, Ontario, where he continues to write and serve his community.
"Nit.Jap.Ki: The Survival of a Species" is a 528-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-373-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nit-jap-ki-the-survival-of-a-species . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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