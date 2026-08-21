East Meadow, NY Author Publishes Crime Fiction Novel
August 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Reckless Endangerment", a new book by G. Ruby Harper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a working-class mother stands trial for confronting a youth athlete, defense attorney Charles Langley takes on what appears to be a simple assault case. However, courtroom cross-examinations quickly uncover a disturbing pattern of systemic bullying within a local youth sports league. Fueled by intense parental pressure and the lure of lucrative college scholarships, the line between healthy sportsmanship and dangerous hostility has completely eroded.
Tensions reach a breaking point when the presiding judge threatens to impose strict legal intervention on the families involved. Before a final ruling can be formally issued, a shocking murder plunges the town into chaos. With law enforcement rushing to convict a convenient suspect, Attorney Langley teams up with a sharp private investigator to unravel a web of small-town politics, hidden motives, and escalating threats before the real culprit strikes again
Reckless Endangerment is a 372-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64610-759-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/reckless-endangerment For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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