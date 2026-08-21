New Puzzle Book Coming Soon
August 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor Emily Prieto, MBA, LSW, announces the upcoming release of her second book, "Puzzles From The History Museum." Designed to blend historical education with cognitive entertainment, this engaging collection introduces a unique twist to traditional word puzzle formats by utilizing themed word banks rooted in global history.
"Puzzles From The History Museum" offers readers accessible summaries and reminders of well-known historical facts. These summaries serve a dual purpose: refreshing the reader's knowledge of the past while building the exact word banks needed to solve the puzzles that follow. By wrapping educational content in a familiar, fun format, the book provides a purposeful and nostalgic mental workout.
The inspiration for the book stems from Prieto's extensive career in social services, where she has dedicated herself to supporting the aging population. As a former activity director, she witnessed firsthand how puzzle-based activities keep minds sharp, foster social engagement, and boost daily motivation. One of her favorite and most successful techniques involved using structured word banks to help residents locate hidden objects within sketched drawings, a concept that heavily influenced the interactive nature of this book.
"Puzzles From The History Museum" marks a creative evolution for Prieto, following her 2008 debut publication, "Home Health Care Provider: A Guide to Essential Skills." Her latest work shifts focus from caregiver guidance to direct engagement with readers, offering a valuable tool for seniors, history buffs, and puzzle enthusiasts alike.
About the Author
Emily Prieto, MBA, LSW, is a licensed social worker and healthcare professional with a lifelong commitment to senior care and social services. Her diverse background as an activity director and care advocate inspires her to create meaningful resources that promote cognitive wellness, lifelong learning, and joy for older adults.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Puzzles from the History Museum" by Emily Prieto, MBA, LSW at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/puzzles-from-the-history-museum . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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