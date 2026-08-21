New Leadership Guide Coming Soon
August 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIndustry veterans Myrna Aponte and Prashant Shah have officially announced the upcoming release of their highly anticipated framework, "The 70/20/10 Rule." This new methodology offers a powerful blueprint for executives navigating today's chaotic technological and operational landscape.
"The 70/20/10 Rule" provides a practical breakdown for modern organizational focus:
Aponte believes modern leadership is challenged in unprecedented ways. They designed this framework to act as a mirror, inviting leaders to pause, look inward, and examine the habits and values that shape their choices.
Rather than just an operational guide, the framework catalyzes personal progress. It helps executives clear out the noise, reduce friction, and lead with intentional, measurable impact.
About the Authors
Myrna Aponte brings over 24 years of experience in supply chain management. She specializes in leadership strategy, continuous improvement, and data-driven operations to build resilient, high-performing teams.
Prashant Shah is a global supply chain executive with over 23 years of experience. Recognized as a Top 100 Global Supply Chain Leader, he has led teams of over 3,000 and managed multimillion-dollar transformative initiatives across retail, healthcare, and e-commerce.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The 70/20/10 Rule" by Myrna Aponte & Prashant Shah at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-70-20-10-rule . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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