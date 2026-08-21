New Coloring Book Coming Soon
August 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe upcoming release of a vibrant new children's book invites readers on an unforgettable journey with Canelo, a spirited, cinnamon-colored pup who discovers the true meaning of home.
Canelo loves his simple farm life, spent chasing chickens, herding cows, and playing with his best friend, Cowboy. However, his life takes a magical and unexpected turn. With a big spirit, he goes on a magical journey. This twist carries him far from his familiar surroundings to a completely new world filled with deep snow and changing seasons, new languages and unfamiliar cultures, and unforgettable friendships that cross boundaries
A universal message for all ages that's filled with love, laughter, and a touch of magic, this story is more than a simple animal adventure. It serves as a gentle reminder to readers of all ages that courage is the first step toward finding where you truly belong.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Aaron and Canelo's Adventures: Coloring Book" by Amelia and Aaron Heanton at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/aaron-and-canelos-adventures-coloring-book-by-amelia-and-aaron-heanton . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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