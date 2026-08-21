New Fiction Novel Coming Soon
August 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAuthor and organizational strategist Muradieu Joseph announces his highly anticipated debut novel, "The Doctor of Kanouche," a powerful meditation on memory, social justice, and the fragile balance between personal destiny and collective healing.
"The Doctor of Kanouche" introduces readers to Kanouche, a universal, fictional landscape of worn stones, ancient songs, and buried secrets. The story follows Jerlan, a former child prodigy who returns to his roots as a medical doctor. Jerlan's mission transcends traditional medicine; he arrives to heal a fractured community, bound by an old promise made at the edge of the Source-Clairette.
His journey is not that of a solitary hero. Jerlan must navigate the wisdom of village elders, the doubts of local priests, the loyalty of lifelong friends, and a fragile romance with Nadège. Ultimately, the novel illustrates that healing a community requires confronting the shadows of a wavering world, proving that the restoration of a people always begins from within.
Joseph believes it is not for him to place Kanouche on a map. It is for the reader, wherever they may come from, to recognize it, inhabit it in thought, and lay down their own transformative stone to build a more just, more vibrant future.
Structured so that each chapter functions as a medical consultation and emotional encounter, "The Doctor of Kanouche" serves as a vibrant tribute to intuitive science, gentle resistance, and solidarity.
About the Author
Muradieu Joseph is a writer, organizational strategist, and craftsman of the precise word who explores human connection and the quiet strength of community engagement. He is the author of the 2016 poetry collection "Women, Flowers, and Passion." In addition to his literary work, Joseph's forthcoming autobiography will detail nearly twenty years of grassroots activism within SEIU Local 32BJ, highlighting a lifetime committed to social justice and civil rights.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The Healer of Kanouche" by Muradieu Joseph at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-healer-of-kanouche . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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