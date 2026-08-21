New Children's Adventure Book Coming Soon
August 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChildren's author and former educator Jennifer Vogel announces her upcoming picture book, featuring an energetic Jack Russell Terrier named Tucker and his companion, Trucker, as they journey across America. This debut story follows the duo to the Erie Canal, where Tucker proves that heroes come in all sizes by saving the day and demonstrating that even the smallest among us can make a massive difference.
Designed to blend storytelling with foundational learning, this book includes an educational history section about the Erie Canal at the back. Drawing on her extensive background as a special education teacher and reading specialist, Vogel crafts a narrative that engages young readers while fostering historical curiosity. This book is inspired by her oldest son's real-life cross-country trucking adventures with his own pup.
About the Author
Jennifer Vogel is a former special education teacher and reading specialist who has dedicated her career to children's literacy. Now semi-retired in Georgia, she manages a small homestead farm and channels her lifelong passion for storytelling into children's literature.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Tucker and the Trucker: The Erie Canal" by Jennifer Vogel at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tucker-and-the-trucker-the-erie-canal . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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