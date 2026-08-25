Jokari Adds Another Innovation to Its Line of "World's Firsts" and Best-Sellers!
August 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsCARROLLTON, TX - For over 50 years, Jokari has been introducing innovative products and accessories, including "world's firsts" and best-selling solutions that have earned recognition from retailers and consumers around the world. Now, the company is adding another inventive solution to its product lineup with Finger Guards™.
Since the 1970s, Jokari has been on a mission to "Make Life Better" by offering unique product solutions designed to solve everyday problems. Now, more than 50 years later, that commitment to innovation has not wavered. As Jokari has continued to grow, so has its lineup of inventive solutions designed to address those everyday problems.
With their mission that remains deeply ingrained in the organization, Jokari introduces Finger Guards™ as the latest product to join the Jokari lineup.
From an "Ouch" to a Better Way to Get a Safer Slice
While most inventions begin with an "ah-ha" moment, Finger Guards™ began with more of an "ouch" moment. After an accident in the kitchen, inventor Harvey began thinking about a common challenge faced when slicing and preparing food: there had to be a better way to get a safer slice.
His goal was simple. He wanted to create a solution that could help protect fingers while giving users better control when slicing and preparing food. That idea ultimately evolved into Finger Guards™, a kitchen accessory designed to create a protective barrier between fingers and a knife blade while helping securely guide food during cutting.
A New Solution Joins the Jokari Lineup
The addition of Finger Guards™ represents the type of problem-solving product that has been at the heart of Jokari for generations. From kitchen tools and household accessories to inventive solutions for everyday inconveniences, Jokari has built its product lineup around identifying common problems and offering clever ways to help solve them.
Finger Guards™ continues that tradition by addressing an everyday kitchen concern with a simple, easy-to-use product. Whether slicing vegetables, chopping ingredients or preparing a family meal, Finger Guards™ is designed to provide an added layer of protection and control between fingertips and the knife blade.
What started with an "ouch" in one inventor's kitchen has now become another Jokari product solution created with the company's longstanding mission in mind: "Make Life Better."
About Jokari
For more than 50 years, Jokari has developed and marketed unique products designed to solve everyday problems. From its beginnings with the original Jokari® invention to a growing collection of kitchen, household, organization and lifestyle products, the company continues its mission to "Make Life Better" by bringing clever product solutions to consumers.
Throughout its history, Jokari has worked with inventors and product developers to introduce new ideas to the marketplace, building a product line that includes "world's firsts," best-sellers and innovative solutions designed to make everyday tasks easier.
Contact Information
Lola Mattiello
Jokari/US, Inc.
(800) 669-1718
Contact Us
Lola Mattiello
Jokari/US, Inc.
(800) 669-1718
Contact Us