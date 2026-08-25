Accounting Prose Named Xero Mid-Size Firm of the Year 2026
August 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsDENVER, CO - August 25, 2026 - Accounting Prose has been named Mid-Size Firm of the Year at the 2026 Xero Partner Awards. The firm was also a finalist for Advisory Innovator of the Year.
The Mid-Size Firm of the Year Award recognizes an accounting or bookkeeping practice that has balanced scalable innovation with personalized client service, setting a new standard for professional excellence in the accounting industry.
Xero evaluated nominees across five criteria:
"This award belongs to our clients and our team," said Enzo, founder and CEO of Accounting Prose. "We built this firm to be the finance partner I wished existed when I was starting out. Founders shouldn't have to choose between accurate books and growing the business. Being recognized for that by Xero, on a platform we've bet the entire firm on, means a lot."
Built on Xero, end to end
Accounting Prose is a fully remote FinOps as a Service firm trusted by hundreds of fast-growing startups, delivering accounting, payroll, HR, sales tax, and automation from a single team. The firm is Xero-exclusive and has built its full stack around the platform, giving clients clear visibility into cash, margin, and runway without chasing it down.
Inside the practice, Xero HQ is the operating system. A standardized chart of accounts, close checklist, and review workflow run across the client base, so any team member can step into any file and know where things stand. Books close within ten business days each month. Compliance thresholds get flagged before clients hit them.
For clients, the firm builds custom reporting and dashboards on top of Xero, uses consolidation views for multi-entity businesses, and extends the platform to any tool with an API when a native integration doesn't exist.
Giving back to the Xero community
Enzo has been an active voice in the Xero community for more than a decade. A former member of the Xero Partner Advisory Council, Enzo now participates in the Xero Ambassador Program, helping newer accountants adopt Xero in their own practices and speaking regularly at Xero events across North America.
"I don't see other accountants as competition," Enzo said. "A rising tide lifts all ships. The more of us who get better at this, the better it is for the businesses we serve."
About Accounting Prose
Accounting Prose is a fully remote FinOps as a Service firm: a full-stack finance team that's fractional, proactive, and obsessively accurate. Trusted by hundreds of fast-growing startups, the firm delivers accounting, payroll, HR, sales tax, and automation built on always up-to-date books and investor-ready financials. Accounting Prose uses Xero exclusively and does not prepare income tax returns, referring clients to a trusted network of CPAs. Learn more at accountingprose.com.
Contact Information
Enzo Garza
Accounting Prose
866-477-9708
Contact Us
Enzo Garza
Accounting Prose
866-477-9708
Contact Us