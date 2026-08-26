KL Hardison Explores Divine Love, Destiny, and Spiritual Transformation
August 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Exu & Oya: Sacred Affection," a fairy tale by author KL Hardison that explores love, destiny, spiritual awakening, and transformation through a world where the mortal and mystical intersect.
At the center of the story is Oya, a mortal woman raised in a family of healers, mystics, and clairvoyants. From childhood, she accompanies her grandmother to a sacred crossroads where travelers seek guidance. As an adult, Oya reads tarot cards for those searching for direction, even as she continues searching for answers about her own life, purpose, and longing for love.
The crossroads are also the domain of Exu, a divine messenger and gatekeeper between the material and spiritual worlds. Remaining beyond the veil, Exu observes Oya as forces she does not yet understand begin to emerge around her.
Through imagery involving tarot, storms, the Divine Spark, elemental forces, buried memories, and the crossroads themselves, "Exu & Oya: Sacred Affection" follows a deeply personal journey of discovery. Oya must confront painful questions about her past while moving toward a greater understanding of herself and the spiritual path before her.
This book combines romantic and mystical elements with themes of choice, grief, healing, rebirth, divine connection, and the search for purpose. Its central crossroads serve not only as a physical meeting place but also as a symbol of the decisions and transformations that shape a life.
Written by KL Hardison of Oro Valley, Arizona, "Exu & Oya: Sacred Affection" is published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/exu-oya-sacred-affection . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Exu & Oya: Sacred Affection
KL Hardison
ISBN: 979-8-89978-274-9
eISBN: 979-8-89978-773-7
Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
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