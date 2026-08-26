Yonkers Author Luis G. Celeste Shares a Story of Resilience and Service
August 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYONKERS, N.Y. - Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Becoming the Hammer: The First 23" by Luis G. Celeste, a personal memoir examining the experiences, challenges, relationships, and choices that shaped the first twenty-three years of his life.
Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York, Celeste recounts a childhood marked by financial hardship, complicated family circumstances, and deeply challenging experiences. Central to the memoir is the influence of his mother, Aracelis, whose persistence, sacrifice, and determination provided an important foundation throughout his early life.
As Celeste grows older, his search for direction leads him to the NYPD Law Enforcement Explorer Program at the 45th Precinct. The discipline and sense of purpose he found there became part of a larger transformation that eventually led him to enlist in the New York Army National Guard.
"Becoming the Hammer: The First 23" follows Celeste through basic military training and his transition into Army life, including the significant experience of becoming a U.S. citizen at his basic-training graduation. He later trained for military Honor Guard service, where precision, discipline, and responsibility took on new meaning. His National Guard experiences also included activation following Hurricane Sandy, when his unit assisted communities affected by the storm.
Throughout the memoir, Celeste reflects on resilience, self-reliance, courage, identity, family, service, and personal responsibility. Rather than presenting his experiences as a universal formula for achievement, he encourages readers to consider how their own struggles and choices can shape the direction of their lives.
Celeste's story emphasizes a recurring idea: success involves more than accomplishment. It can also be measured by what a person learns to overcome.
Luis G. Celeste is based in Yonkers, New York.
"Becoming the Hammer: The First 23" is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-453-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/becoming-the-hammer-the-first-23 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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