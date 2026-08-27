Dr. Joyce Crider-Anderson Explores the Meaning of Intimacy with Jesus
August 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPROSPECT, Tenn. - Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Intimacy with Jesus, God of the Old Testament" by Dr. Joyce Crider-Anderson of Prospect, Tennessee, a nonfiction exploration of what it means to develop an intimate relationship with Jesus.
Beginning with questions about the relationship between love and intimacy, Crider-Anderson examines the difference between simply having a relationship with God and pursuing the closeness, knowledge, unity, and oneness she associates with intimacy.
This book considers five interconnected dimensions of intimacy, physical, emotional, intellectual, social, and spiritual, and explores how thoughts and feelings, or "being," relate to behaviors, or "doing." Biblical encounters provide examples through which readers are encouraged to consider their own understanding of intimacy with Jesus.
A central framework presented in the book identifies presence, intercourse, defined in the work as interaction and communication, time, recognition, revelation, remembrance, power, choice, and forgiveness as important components of an intimate relationship. The work further examines trust, respect, empathy, friendship, communication, connection, commitment, conflict resolution, shared values and goals, and vulnerability.
Throughout the book, Crider-Anderson draws comparisons between close human relationships and the covenantal relationship she describes between Jesus and His church. The discussion incorporates Scripture, reflective questions, practical examples, music references, and consideration of the physiological dimensions associated with human intimacy.
This book ultimately directs readers toward the question of what it means to know Jesus personally and to pursue a relationship characterized by closeness and oneness with Him.
"Intimacy with Jesus, God of the Old Testament" is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-443-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/intimacy-with-jesus-god-of-the-old-testament . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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