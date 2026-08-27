Winona Author Larry Kendrick Recounts Cold War-Era Army Service
August 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "G.I. You Die in July" by Larry Kendrick of Winona, Minnesota, a personal military memoir chronicling Kendrick's experiences during three and a half years of U.S. Army service.
Kendrick's account begins after his time at Winona State College, when military responsibility led him to enlist. After basic training, he received specialized instruction at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, involving communications equipment and monitoring.
His assignment subsequently took him to Two Rock Ranch in California, where Kendrick served in an Army Security Agency environment requiring a high-level security clearance. He recalls learning to monitor unusual communications, developing charts to help track transmissions, and progressing through the ranks.
Kendrick later volunteered for service in Korea. Upon arriving, he encountered the sign that would eventually give the memoir its title: "G.I. You Die in July."
At K55, Kendrick describes both the responsibilities and everyday experiences of overseas military life. His memories encompass restricted communications work as well as friendships, sports, hunting, poker, and the team that became South Korea's 1963 flag football champions.
A central portion of the memoir recounts July 1963, when Kendrick says heightened North Korean activity near the DMZ culminated in suspicious communications detected during a Fourth of July shift. He describes his role in recognizing and escalating those communications and the events that followed.
Through Kendrick's personal recollections, "G.I. You Die in July" offers a veteran's perspective on military service during a tense Cold War period and reflects on responsibility, friendship, vigilance, and life in uniform.
"G.I. You Die in July" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-185-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/g-i-you-die-in-july . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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