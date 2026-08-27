Samantha Delozier Explores Secrets, Freedom, and Supernatural Mystery
August 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Secrets of Willow Creek," a novel by Samantha Delozier that combines romance, mystery, family conflict, and supernatural intrigue within the boundaries of a secluded mountain town.
Eighteen-year-old Allyson "Ally" Arust has grown up in Willow Creek, a guarded community where outsiders are unwelcome and the influence of her father, Robert Arust, reaches throughout the town. Although Ally longs for an ordinary life and greater independence, she lives under restrictions that leave freedom seemingly beyond her reach.
She finds refuge in a secret field accessible through an old bomb shelter. Filled with golden poppies and centered around an ancient weeping willow, the secluded place becomes Ally's private sanctuary and a connection to memories of her mother.
That refuge changes when Ally encounters Jake, an outsider who has entered a place where outsiders are not supposed to be. At the same time, her evolving relationship with Cole Harper, one of her father's workers, leads her toward questions surrounding Willow Creek's guarded boundaries and concealed history.
As Ally searches for answers, the world around her opens into a larger mystery involving family legacies, extraordinary abilities, and truths hidden beneath the town's carefully controlled surface.
Through Ally's journey, "Secrets of Willow Creek" explores isolation and belonging, love and loyalty, family influence, personal identity, and the risks involved in challenging the stories one has always been told.
"Secrets of Willow Creek" is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-262-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/secrets-of-willow-creek . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us