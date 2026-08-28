Mesquite, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Musings from the Sapphire Poet," a new book by Larry Turner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and multidisciplinary artist Larry Turner announces the release of his debut poetry collection, Musings from the Sapphire Poet. This luminous volume invites readers on a deeply personal journey through the complex landscapes of human emotion, offering a powerful exploration of love, resilience, and transformation.
Written with vivid imagery and raw emotion, "Musings from the Sapphire Poet" serves as both a lantern and a mirror for its audience. Each verse opens a window into the soul, capturing delicate moments of vulnerability and the enduring strength that connects humanity. Turner's lyrical writing navigates the quiet paths of introspection and the shifting mysteries of human connection, making the collection a must-read for lovers of contemporary, evocative poetry.
Every poem is designed to invite readers into a realm of reflection. It is a place where beauty and complexity intertwine like light over a sapphire horizon, ultimately guiding people toward their own inner light.
This book marks a significant milestone for Turner, a versatile storyteller who has spent years shaping his creative journey through music and performance. "Musings from the Sapphire Poet" translates that same spirit of wonder and emotional depth into the written word, establishing him as a compelling new voice in the literary world.
About the Author
Larry Turner is a storyteller of many forms, expressing his creativity through music, performance, and now poetry. His writing carries a signature spirit of illumination, blending profound emotion with a sense of wonder. "Musings from the Sapphire Poet" is his first published collection.
"Musings from the Sapphire Poet" is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-091-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/musings-from-the-sapphire-poet . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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