LaGrange Author Examines Questions Couples Should Consider Before Marriage
August 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Choosing the Right Partner for Life: Things to Consider Before Marriage" by Terry Booton of LaGrange, Georgia.
Marriage is a major life decision, and Booton encourages readers to think beyond the emotions of falling in love by considering the many practical and personal factors that can influence life with a spouse.
Written in a direct, question-driven format, "Choosing the Right Partner for Life" examines numerous areas of potential compatibility between partners. Among the subjects addressed are communication, shared values, religious beliefs, trust, honesty, integrity, affection, sexual compatibility, children, family relationships, work ethic, household habits, career priorities, interests, health, and lifestyle preferences.
Booton emphasizes the importance of identifying and discussing differences before marriage rather than entering a marriage with the expectation that a partner will later change. The book repeatedly returns to communication and encourages readers to consider whether both partners' expectations and priorities are compatible.
This book also considers the role of friendship within a relationship, asking readers to think about whether a prospective spouse is someone they genuinely enjoy being around, can communicate with, and want beside them over the long term.
Presented in short, accessible sections centered on individual questions, "Choosing the Right Partner for Life" is intended to get readers thinking about issues they may not have considered before marriage.
"Choosing the Right Partner for Life: Things to Consider Before Marriage" is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-428-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/choosing-the-right-partner-for-life-things-to-consider-before-marriage . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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