Topeka, KS Author Shares a First-Person Account of Schizophrenia
August 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Solo Schizophrenia: My Own Tale (Second Edition)" by Henry Allan Davis Jr., M.S., C.P.S., a personal memoir examining the author's experiences with schizophrenia and his effort to understand those experiences in retrospect.
Davis recounts a life spanning numerous places and circumstances, from his childhood as the son of an Air Force serviceman to school, Princeton University, Topeka, and years in Los Angeles. Throughout the memoir, he describes experiences involving voices, unusual beliefs, fear, interpersonal conflict, homelessness, and his changing understanding of his own mental health.
A central purpose of this book is to provide readers with an inside perspective on schizophrenia. Davis specifically addresses the persistent misconception that schizophrenia is a "split personality." Instead of relying solely on definitions, he uses events from his life to illustrate the ways schizophrenia affected his thinking and perception.
Davis also writes with an awareness of the distance between what he believed while ill and how he understands those experiences later. The resulting narrative combines difficult memories, self-examination, social observation, and humor.
This author has a longstanding connection to Topeka. His family moved there when he was a teenager, and Davis attended Highland Park High School before entering Princeton University at age sixteen. Topeka and Kansas subsequently became important settings within his life story.
"Solo Schizophrenia: My Own Tale" is a 392-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-207-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/solo-schizophrenia-my-own-tale . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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