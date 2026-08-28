Naples, FL Author Explores the Physical, Relational, and Emotional Meaning of Home
August 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Home Goals" by Katie Antonelli has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "Home Goals," Antonelli examines home as an interconnected physical, relational, and emotional environment. Rather than approaching the home solely through aesthetics or organization, she considers how physical surroundings and human relationships together contribute to the experience of safety, beauty, belonging, authenticity, and joy.
This book begins with the physical environment. Drawing from her professional work in interior design, Antonelli discusses visual balance, scale, floor planning, color, texture, personal preferences, clutter, and the importance of creating spaces that reflect the individuals who inhabit them. She encourages readers to think beyond trends and conventions to consider how their surroundings actually feel and function.
The book then turns to the relational and emotional climate of home. Antonelli explores values, emotional safety, mutuality, autonomy, respect, accountability, family patterns, authenticity, and the behaviors children observe and absorb from their environments. She contrasts healthy and unhealthy relational dynamics while emphasizing the importance of recognizing patterns and living according to clearly understood values.
A central idea throughout "Home Goals" is that these dimensions of life cannot be neatly separated. Antonelli presents the external environment, relationships with others, and the relationship with oneself as interconnected parts of the experience of home.
Antonelli writes from a perspective shaped by interior design, motherhood, personal experience, and an ongoing search for greater clarity about what allows people and families to flourish. Her approach brings the language of balance and harmony from design into a broader discussion of relationships and emotional life.
"Home Goals" is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-250-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/home-goals . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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