Eustis, FL Author Takes Young Readers on an A-to-Z Space Adventure
August 29, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "The Cosmo-Tots and the Grumble, Jumble, Tumble," a children's ABC book by Eustis, Florida, author Jose Rivera.
Rivera's story introduces the Cosmo-Tots, daring and courageous toddlers who patrol the galaxy aboard the Trundle, their space-crib. The crew includes determined captain Mel, quiet computer whiz Mil, and always-hungry pilot Nol. They are joined by their guardian, Lolo, a space tortoise.
When General Binky sends the crew to planet Alffa Bett, the Cosmo-Tots discover that mischievous twins Lingo and Slang have been flying their spaceship at high speeds around the planet, leaving its letters scrambled.
The resulting mission creates the framework for an alphabet journey with an outer-space theme. Young readers encounter examples ranging from asteroid, buttons, and comets to gravity, Jupiter, orbit, Saturn, telescope, and universe before reaching Z for Zoom.
Through its combination of colorful illustrated characters, alphabet concepts, and a playful cosmic setting, "The Cosmo-Tots and the Grumble, Jumble, Tumble" offers young readers an imaginative way to encounter the ABCs alongside introductory space-related ideas.
"The Cosmo-Tots and the Grumble, Jumble, Tumble" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-147-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-cosmo-tots-and-the-grumble-jumble-tumble . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us