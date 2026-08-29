Mesa, AZ Author Publishes Second Poetry Book
August 29, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Earth…I Woke", a new book by Brandon Marshall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and photographer Brandon Marshall announces the release of his second poetry collection, "Earth…I Woke," a thought-provoking exploration of life's complexities and the deep spiritual connections that bind humanity. Through rhythmic verse and accessible, contemporary language, the collection bridges generational divides to deliver a message centered on universal unity and self-discovery.
At the core of "Earth…I Woke" is the concept of "ONE SELF"-an examination of how emotional awareness and universal frequencies shape everyday reality. Marshall masterfully contrasts the psychological with the everyday, and the sacred with the mundane, creating a dynamic reading experience designed to resonate with seasoned poetry enthusiasts and modern readers alike.
About the Author
Brandon Marshall is a professional magazine photographer who has been honing his craft as a writer for over twenty-five years. When he is not behind the lens or writing, he enjoys exploring the outdoors through hiking and camping.
His first book "My Life as Soul Food" was also published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. in 2025.
"Earth… I Woke" is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-072-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/earth-i-woke or more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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