Slidell, LA Author Encourages Adults to Help Children Develop a Lifelong Practice of Prayer
September 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Teaching Kids How to Pray to God" by Toby J. Wesley, a faith-centered book designed to help adults introduce children to prayer and encourage its consistent practice.
The book presents prayer as talking and listening to God and emphasizes helping children understand prayer as a personal conversation with a loving God. Wesley begins with foundational concepts and encourages adults to explain why people pray, including expressing gratitude, seeking guidance, sharing feelings, and building a relationship with God.
Practical suggestions include establishing family prayer time, teaching simple components of prayer, encouraging children to speak from the heart, and introducing the Lord's Prayer. Wesley also presents interactive ideas including prayer jars, the hand method for prayer topics, artwork, crafts, writing prayers and verses, songs, and poems.
Additional sections encourage regular morning, bedtime, and mealtime prayer, as well as listening and reflecting after prayer. This book discusses praying with family and friends and offers guidance for responding to children's questions and doubts in age-appropriate ways.
Wesley describes prayer as an important influence in his own life and expresses gratitude for having learned about prayer and God when he was young. This book concludes by encouraging children to pray daily and remember that their words do not need to be perfect.
"Teaching Kids How to Pray to God" is a 24-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-014-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/teaching-kids-how-to-pray-to-god . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us