International Lawyers Network Welcomes BIT Law Office as Newest Member Firm in Serbia and in Montenegro
September 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is pleased to announce that BIT Law Office, an independent full-service law firm based in Belgrade, has joined the Network as its member firm in Serbia and in Montenegro.
Following review and approval by the ILN Board of Directors, BIT Law Office was selected to represent the Network in Serbia and in Montenegro, strengthening the ILN's presence in Southeastern Europe and expanding its ability to support clients conducting business in Serbia and the surrounding region.
BIT Law Office's work is built around closely connected strengths in corporate and M&A, projects, energy and construction, real estate, intellectual property and dispute resolution. They advise on complex transactions, corporate and commercial matters, major infrastructure, energy and construction projects, with a focus on those governed by FIDIC standard forms, project financing, real estate transactions, arbitration and litigation, and regulatory matters across the region.
These areas often involve legal, commercial and regulatory complexity, where the quality of legal advice has direct operational consequences and requires both strategic judgment and practical understanding of the client's business.
BIT's senior lawyers bring more than 20 years of individual practice experience and are recognized for delivering practical, high-quality advice on complex commercial and cross-border matters.
BIT distinguishes itself through the active involvement of experienced senior attorneys on every engagement. Each matter is handled with close attention from experienced lawyers who combine local legal knowledge, international experience, sector understanding and practical judgment. By combining international know-how with deep knowledge of local legal and business environment, the firm delivers practical, commercially focused advice for domestic and international clients.
Approximately one-third of the firm's work involves international or cross-border matters. BIT has extensive experience working alongside foreign law firms, multinational legal departments, and international investors on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, venture capital investments, corporate restructurings, major infrastructure and energy developments, and international arbitration proceedings under ICC, VIAC, UNCITRAL, and other leading arbitration rules.
"We are delighted to welcome BIT Law Office to the International Lawyers Network," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the ILN. "BIT's collaborative approach, international perspective, and deep understanding of the Serbian and Balkan market make the firm an excellent addition to the Network. We look forward to working together to support clients and fellow member firms throughout Serbia, the region, and beyond."
"We are pleased to join the International Lawyers Network and to represent the ILN in Serbia and Montenegro," said Djordje Igric of BIT Law Office. "Our firm has always placed great value on trusted international relationships and cross-border collaboration. We look forward to building strong connections with fellow ILN member firms and supporting clients with business interests throughout Serbia, Montenegro and the wider region."
BIT's collaborative approach, international outlook, and commitment to responsive, senior-led service make it a strong addition to the ILN community.
About the International Lawyers Network
The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is a global association of more than 80 high-quality, independent law firms with over 5,000 lawyers worldwide. ILN member firms collaborate across jurisdictions to provide trusted local counsel, practical cross-border legal solutions, and relationship-driven client service while remaining independently owned and locally managed.
For more information about the ILN or to connect with BIT Law Office, visit www.iln.com.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us