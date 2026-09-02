Jay, FL Authors Explore Family, Loss, and Long-Hidden Secrets in A Winter's Secrets
September 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "A Winter's Secrets," a work of historical fiction by D.S. Broxson and J.L. Broxson of Jay, Florida.
The novel centers on the Braxton family in rural Florida, where Bud Braxton earns his living through timber and cattle while attempting to hold together a household profoundly changed by the loss of his son Charlie. His wife, Caroline, has withdrawn into grief, and Annie Wilson has increasingly taken responsibility for the children and household.
As Annie and Bud grow closer, their relationship adds another layer of uncertainty to a family already coping with loss and change. At the same time, young Tom Braxton sets out on an innocent search for a treasure near the bay and encounters something far more mysterious than the shell he hoped to find.
The Braxton family's history extends across generations. Memories of the Civil War, abandonment, hardship, difficult relationships, and family loyalties form part of a larger story in which events of the past continue to influence the present.
Through its rural setting and interconnected family stories, "A Winter's Secrets" brings together elements of historical fiction, family drama, romance, and mystery while exploring grief, responsibility, resilience, love, and the consequences of secrets.
"A Winter's Secrets" is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-111-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-winters-secrets . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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