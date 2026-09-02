Glenwood Springs, CO Author Shares Personal Tools for Confronting Bulimia
September 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Bulimia: 17 Practical Tools and Quotes for Recovery" by Vivid Hartwell, a concise nonfiction book in which the author draws on her personal experience with bulimia to share seventeen tools that she continues to use in managing the disorder.
Hartwell recounts that her difficulties with body image began when she was around eleven or twelve. By eighteen, she describes having lost her confidence and becoming trapped in an increasingly consuming cycle of eating and purging.
In "Bulimia," Hartwell turns that experience into a practical, personal discussion of the insights that helped her change her patterns. The seventeen sections address subjects including recognizing triggers, stress, setbacks, self-forgiveness, positive self-talk, creativity, support from others, developing a healthier relationship with food, and making conscious decisions around purging.
Hartwell also writes about spirituality and her belief in a Higher Power as a source of strength in her journey.
Throughout the book, she emphasizes that setbacks can occur and describes strategies she uses when old behaviors return. Hartwell explicitly notes that she is not a doctor or therapist; the book presents the tools she developed through her own experience rather than professional medical or therapeutic guidance.
Following the seventeen tools and conclusion, readers will find a "Power in Your Pocket Workbook," with pages designed for daily reflection on their journey.
"Bulimia: 17 Practical Tools and Quotes for Recovery" is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-378-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bulimia-17-practical-tools-and-quotes-for-recovery . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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