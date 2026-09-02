Monroe, NJ Author Invites Children to Imagine What Animals Might Say
September 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Grandma Do-Little's Book of Talking Animals," a new imaginative children's book by Grandma Do-Little, with illustrations by Gwen Toma.
Built around the imaginative idea of what animals might say if people could understand them, the book introduces children to a varied cast of familiar and wild animals. Dogs, cats, bears, rabbits, monkeys, sheep, a giraffe, a lion, and elephants all become part of the experience.
Each animal is given its own playful moment. A dog has thoughts about fleas and ticks, a cat wonders about milk, a rabbit considers carrots, and a giraffe offers a humorous perspective on being very tall. Short verses and colorful pastel illustrations make the encounters accessible and visually engaging for young readers.
The book reflects Grandma Do-Little's longstanding affection for children, animals, family, and creative writing. In her dedication, the author explains that one of her greatest hopes is for children to develop a love of words.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Grandma Do-Little has long been an avid reader and poet. She raised two children with her husband, a Marine Corps veteran, and later welcomed four grandchildren. During their 70 years of marriage, she and her husband traveled widely and encountered many kinds of animals in their natural habitats, experiences that helped inspire her writing and rhyming.
With "Grandma Do-Little's Book of Talking Animals," she shares that enthusiasm with children through an imaginative collection of animal personalities and playful language.
"Grandma Do-Little's Book of Talking Animals" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-187-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/grandma-do-little-s-book-of-talking-animals . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us