Taylor, MI Author Explores the Complicated Boundary Between Right and Wrong
September 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Righteous Wrongs" by Jennifer Erin Harris, a novel examining the difficult territory between good intentions, questionable actions, and their consequences.
At the center of the story is Elizabeth Gomez, whose life has been marked by responsibility from an early age. Growing up amid severe poverty and hunger, Elizabeth helps care for younger members of her family while confronting circumstances that force difficult questions about survival, sacrifice, and morality. Her determination to become a doctor offers a path toward a dramatically different future.
The novel also introduces Greg Paulson, a fiercely devoted husband and father whose professional existence is hidden from his family. Paulson works within Bio-Tech, a highly secretive organization where sophisticated technology, medical research, security, and power operate behind layers of restricted access.
Through its characters and intersecting conflicts, "Righteous Wrongs" explores family loyalty, medical and scientific ethics, poverty, ambition, protection, justice, and the consequences of choices made under extraordinary circumstances.
Rather than presenting morality as an uncomplicated division between good and bad, the novel raises questions about what people are willing to do for those they love, what circumstances can drive people across ethical boundaries, and whether honorable intentions can justify troubling means.
"Righteous Wrongs" is a 698-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-205-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/righteous-wrongs . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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