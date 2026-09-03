Stockton, CA Author Honors Family, Faith, and His Oakland Roots in Growing Up in Oakland
September 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Growing Up in Oakland: A Son's Tribute to His Mom" by Myron Jordan, a personal memoir centered on Jordan's upbringing and the profound influence of his mother, Alice Francis Joshua.
Born in Oakland in 1955, Jordan recounts growing up in a close-knit and diverse neighborhood where friends, neighbors, teachers, and coaches became important figures in his development. His recollections range from childhood games and school experiences to the larger social events occurring around him as he came of age.
At the center of the memoir is Alice, a hardworking single mother whose own early life was marked by hardship. Determined to raise her children differently, she worked to provide for Jordan and his sister while instilling values of perseverance, responsibility, love, and Christian faith.
Sports also became an important part of Jordan's development. His early interest in baseball grew alongside an increasing passion for basketball. Coaches and mentors helped him develop his abilities, and basketball provided opportunities for competition, self-evaluation, discipline, and growth.
The book's foreword recounts that Jordan later became a sixth-round draft choice of the Portland Trailblazers in 1977. His experiences in basketball also carried into coaching, including service as Head Men's Basketball Coach at the College of Alameda, where he later served as Academic Dean.
Throughout "Growing Up in Oakland," however, professional and personal accomplishments remain connected to the lessons Jordan traces back to his mother. By looking at his life through the relationship that helped shape it, Jordan presents a story about family in its many forms, neighborhood influence, mentorship, perseverance, faith, and gratitude.
"Growing Up in Oakland" is a 162-page hardback with a retail price of $57.00 (eBook $52.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-474-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/growing-up-in-oakland . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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