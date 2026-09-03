Portland, OR Author Explores a Dark New Frankenstein World
September 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "…In Transition: A Penny Dreadful" by D. Habib Martin, a gothic work set in 1899 and centered on three striking figures: stage performer Evelyn Lovelace and brothers Vincent and Victor von Frankenstein.
The novel opens in the theater, where Evelyn captivates an audience with her commanding stage presence. Vincent von Frankenstein is particularly enthralled. His determination to meet her initially leads to humiliation, sending him home to seek the comfort and guidance of his older brother.
Victor is intelligent, forceful, intensely protective of Vincent, and unwilling to accept defeat. He is also pursuing secret work of his own. Surrounded by ancient manuscripts, alchemical knowledge, charts, and experimental equipment, Victor seeks answers that could enable him to accomplish what conventional science would deem impossible.
The brothers' history adds another dimension to the story. Their bond developed against a background of family trauma and abuse, helping shape Victor's fierce determination to protect Vincent from a hostile world.
Against this backdrop, "…In Transition: A Penny Dreadful" explores creation, obsession, identity, power, desire, family devotion, and the intersection of ancient knowledge with modern experimentation. Its 1899 setting places the narrative literally and thematically "in transition," as an old century approaches its end and new possibilities, and dangers, emerge.
This novel may appeal to readers interested in Gothic and horror fiction, unconventional engagements with the Frankenstein tradition, dark humor, historical atmosphere, and morally complicated characters.
"…In Transition: A Penny Dreadful" is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-057-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/in-transition-a-penny-dreadful . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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