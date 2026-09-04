New Business Fable Coming Soon
September 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Norevia Rising" by Antonio E. Irizarry Vélez is a transformational business fable tackling leadership over process optimization. The upcoming book follows a leader named Ethan who must save a failing operation, only to discover that cultural habits, not tools, drive true organizational performance.
In today's corporate world, companies routinely throw software and frameworks at deep-seated performance issues. "Norevia Rising" challenges this status quo by illustrating what happens when a once-proud operation slips into burnout, missed commitments, and quiet blame.
When protagonist Ethan is pressured to deliver a quick fix, he uncovers an uncomfortable truth: the real bottleneck is the habits behind executive decisions. Through frontline wins and difficult conversations, Ethan shifts his strategy from managing metrics to modeling behavior.
The narrative introduces a practical framework for modern leaders trying to turn high-pressure environments into sustainable progress. The book centers on a leadership compass built on four core values: humility, courage, clarity, and empathy.
"Norevia Rising" proves that systemic corporate transformation always begins within the leader. This book is a fast-paced, relatable guide for executives, managers, and rising leaders who are tired of superficial fixes and ready to build a resilient company culture.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Norevia Rising: A Transformational Business Fable" by Antonio E. Irizarry Vélez at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/norevia-rising-a-transformational-business-fable . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us