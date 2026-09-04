New Visionary Fiction Book Coming Soon
September 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA narrative journey born from a recurring, twenty-year-old dream that continues to live and breathe across time. Blending the boundaries between the imaginary and the tangible, the book introduces readers to Rockerway City, a blueprint for a future world that the author hopes will one day become a reality for all mankind.
While framed as a captivating work of fiction, the book contains select narrative passages that are entirely true. It explores the haunting, cyclical nature of dreams that feel profoundly real, like a wheel turning endlessly, capturing a vision so powerful that it demands to be shared.
Crosby's hope is that those who read or learn of this book can picture in their minds what he dreams of. His goal is to plant seeds in the minds of mankind that will mature and grow to produce cities in this world like my "Rockerway City."
Part philosophical exploration and part vivid storytelling, this upcoming release challenges readers to look beyond the page and imagine a reimagined global landscape built on hope, unity, and architectural wonder.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Rockerway City" by Herman E. Crosby at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rockerway-city . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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