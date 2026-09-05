Seattle, WA Author Explores Poetry Through Words and Visual Composition
September 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "where do you haiku?" by Shannon M. Wallace, a visually distinctive collection that explores the possibilities created when compact poetry and mixed-media composition share the same space.
This book introduces haiku with a definition describing the form as an unrhymed Japanese lyric poem with a fixed three-line structure of five, seven, and five syllables. From there, Wallace takes readers through pages in which words become part of colorful visual arrangements.
Fabric, flowers, maps, found objects, illustrations, food, patterns, and other materials provide settings for brief poems and observations. Wallace draws subject matter from a broad range of experiences, including nature, friendship, food, travel, memory, technology, relationships, language, creativity, and everyday routines.
This collection frequently shifts between reflection and humor. Wordplay, sound, puns, unexpected associations, and observations of familiar objects encourage readers to consider how poetry can emerge from ordinary surroundings. The book's visual construction also gives readers multiple elements to explore within individual pages.
Rather than presenting poetry solely as lines of text against a conventional page, "where do you haiku?" makes visual arrangement part of the reading experience. Its combination of language and collage offers an unusual approach for readers interested in haiku, poetry, visual art, and creative experimentation.
"where do you haiku?" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-228-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/where-do-you-haiku . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us