Castro Valley, CA Explores Suspicion, Consequences, and the Meaning of Evidence
September 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Karma," a work of suspense fiction by D. Mike Morrison.
"Karma" centers on Alex, his wife Millie, and his mother Vera, three people living within a family marked by underlying tension. Alex has also developed a secret obsession with disturbing online material, increasingly retreating into a private world that his family does not fully understand.
The situation changes dramatically after events surrounding the family's lake house place Millie and Vera in danger. Alex is confronted with kidnapping, ransom demands, and circumstances that soon attract police attention. As investigators begin assembling evidence, Alex's actions and decisions become increasingly difficult to explain.
Detectives Lawrence and Dave approach the developing case from different perspectives. Their investigation raises questions not only about what happened but about how evidence should be interpreted, how quickly conclusions should be reached, and what may be overlooked when investigators become convinced of a particular explanation.
Through its crime narrative, "Karma" examines secrecy, obsession, troubled relationships, guilt, trust, moral responsibility, and consequences. The story asks readers to consider the distance that can exist between suspicion and certainty, and whether apparently convincing evidence necessarily reveals the complete truth.
The book's cover reinforces its dark psychological atmosphere, depicting a solitary figure collapsed at a computer desk, illuminated by the contrasting glow of a monitor and an open doorway.
"Karma" is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-387-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/karma . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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