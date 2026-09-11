Elizabethtown, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
September 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Case of the Gruesome Murders," a mystery novel by Jeffrey Kettering.
The story begins with Jake Stoner, Alexa, and Jeremy enjoying a peaceful moment together when Jake receives disturbing news: Carl, one of his men, has been murdered. Their plans immediately change as they set out to learn what happened.
The danger soon escalates. Another murder follows, and Jake, Alexa, and Jeremy find themselves facing violent attacks as they search for answers. What initially appears to be a series of brutal crimes begins pointing toward a much larger threat.
"The Case of the Gruesome Murders" blends mystery, action, and conspiracy as its characters pursue answers while confronting enemies determined to stop them. The story emphasizes friendship, persistence, courage, and the struggle to uncover the truth amid mounting danger.
As Jake, Alexa, Jeremy, and their allies face increasingly perilous circumstances, they must determine who is responsible for the violence and why those around them have become targets.
"The Case of the Gruesome Murders" is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-111-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-case-of-the-gruesome-murders . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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