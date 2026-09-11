Papillion, NE Author Publishes Memoir
September 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Aphorisms on Life" by Steven Miserez, a collection of more than two hundred personal observations examining human nature, faith, society, memory, morality, aging, and everyday experience.
Rather than constructing a single philosophical argument, Miserez presents a succession of reflections that range from brief observations to longer autobiographical recollections. The collection draws upon experiences involving childhood, marriage, retirement, religion, cultural change, and many other events throughout the author's life.
Miserez's perspective moves between serious contemplation, nostalgia, skepticism, melancholy, irony, and dark humor. Religious questions recur throughout the collection, particularly questions involving God, evil, forgiveness, salvation, and the author's own uncertainties about faith. Other entries examine human behavior, personal responsibility, crime, mortality, and the contradictions of ordinary life.
Personal memories provide another important dimension. Miserez writes about moments in his life that continue to carry meaning decades later. The collection concludes with a meditation on how familiar activities can end without those involved realizing that they have experienced them for the final time.
This book is dedicated to Miserez's wife, Ramsey Lewis, and his son, Erik Miserez, whom he thanks for encouraging him in its completion.
"Aphorisms on Life" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-233-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/aphorisms-on-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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