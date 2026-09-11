Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes a Chronicle of Life Abroad, Loss, and Human Connection
September 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "317 Days in Prague," a memoir by Daryl Wagman chronicling his experiences living and teaching abroad in the Czech Republic.
Beginning with Wagman's departure from Albuquerque in September 2022, "317 Days in Prague" follows his effort to establish a new life in the Czech capital. From securing housing and navigating unfamiliar systems to beginning work as an English teacher, Wagman records both the practical challenges and unexpected discoveries of expatriate life.
Prague provides a vivid backdrop to the memoir. The Vltava River, Charles Bridge, historic neighborhoods, cafés, classrooms, trams, and centuries-old architecture become part of Wagman's everyday experience as he encounters an array of people that end up giving his life many different purposes.
This memoir also extends beyond the Czech Republic, chronicling travels to destinations including Vienna, Innsbruck, Budapest, Bratislava, Kraków, Cyprus, and Cairo.
Underlying those experiences is a personal examination of grief. Wagman arrives abroad carrying memories of profound family losses, and the resulting journey explores loneliness, guilt, family, friendship, romance, cultural discovery, memory, and the search for healing.
Rather than presenting life abroad simply as an escape or adventure, "317 Days in Prague" examines the complicated relationship between changing one's surroundings and confronting what one continues to carry within.
This memoir is written for readers interested in personal stories, international experiences, teaching abroad, grief, and stories of human connection.
"317 Days in Prague" is a 644-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (hardback $48.00, eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-924-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/317-days-in-prague . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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