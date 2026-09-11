Brockton, MA Author Explores Community, Memory, and Renewal
September 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Healer of Kanouche," a novel by author Muradieu Joseph exploring homecoming, community transformation, cultural memory, and the responsibilities of leadership.
This novel follows Jerlan, who returns to his childhood village of Kanouche after becoming a physician. Rather than returning simply as a visitor, he arrives determined to put his education and experience into service to the community that shaped him.
Jerlan begins with practical efforts intended to bring people together, including a community poultry house and a Community House that develops into a center for reading, education, discussion, cooperative activity, and local participation. As those efforts grow, however, so does resistance to change.
Through Jerlan's encounters with elders, young people, and community figures, the novel examines the relationship between individual leadership and collective responsibility. It also explores the tension between tradition and modernity and the importance of ensuring that people who have been marginalized are given dignity and a place within community life.
A recurring presence in the novel is the Source-Clairette, whose water connects Kanouche's past with its developing future. As Jerlan's efforts expand beyond individual projects, he learns that lasting leadership cannot depend upon one person. Transformation becomes sustainable only when knowledge, responsibility, and opportunity are shared.
Joseph describes himself as a writer, organizational strategist, and "craftsman of the precise word." "The Healer of Kanouche" is his first novel. He is also the author of the 2016 poetry collection Women, Flowers and Passion and notes a forthcoming autobiography concerning nearly twenty years of activism within SEIU Local 32BJ.
"The Healer of Kanouche" is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-052-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-healer-of-kanouche . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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