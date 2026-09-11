Brentwood, TN Author Publishes Self-Help Book Catered for Indigenous Americans
September 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Prayers, Musings and Poetry", a new book by Dominique Karaya, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author, healer, and cultural revivalist Dominique Karaya announces the release of her new book, Prayers, Musings and Poetry, a poignant collection of ruminations, prayers, and prose exploring the endured legacy and contemporary identity of Southeastern Indigenous peoples.
Organized into three distinct sections, Prayers, Musings and Poetry draws directly from Karaya's lived experience as an Indigenous American woman from the U.S. Southeast. The collection powerfully illustrates the historical suffering of Indigenous populations under European colonial rule-from the violent loss of ancestral homelands to the erasure caused by systemic black-and-white racial binary systems that leave Indigenous identity marginalized.
Karaya brings crucial visibility to these ongoing emotional tolls, paying special attention to the unique struggles of Indigenous women whose traditional community status was undermined by patriarchal colonial structures. Rooted in the symbolism of the Southeastern Indigenous Medicine Wheel, the book serves as a vehicle for healing, growth, and positive transformation.
"The Southeastern Indigenous Medicine Wheel serves as a reminder that we are people of the Sun who carry the sacred fire within. We are the people with Soul," says Karaya. Through her writing, she aims to offer words of restoration for fellow Aboriginal Americans while raising vital public awareness about their present-day realities in modern America.
About the Author
Dominique Karaya is a Kiawah, Jamaican Taïno, and Creek native born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a healer, artist, culture revivalist, songkeeper, educator, family historian, and the founder of the American Indian Traditional Healing Center.
"Prayers, Musings and Poetry" is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-190-5 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/prayers-musings-and-poetry For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us