Jersey City, NJ Author Explores Life, Love, Loss, and Nature Through Poetry
September 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "My Life, According to My Poems" by Anthony D'Amico.
Across eighty poems, D'Amico considers life through experiences both intimate and universal. His collection addresses relationships, grief, personal growth, nature, and humanity's relationship with Earth.
Several poems focus directly on family, with pieces devoted to D'Amico's family and other loved ones. These poems explore connection and absence, family difficulties, lessons carried across generations, and memories that continue after loss.
Love is another recurring subject. Throughout the collection, D'Amico examines attraction, devotion, uncertainty, separation, heartbreak, and the desire for lasting connection. Poems such as "First True Love," "Love of My Life," "Secret Love," "Heart and Soul," "Love Is Blind," and "Lost Love" approach relationships from different emotional perspectives.
This collection expands beyond personal relationships. Poems including "Earthly," "Delicate Globe," and "Earth Mother" contemplate the natural world, environmental harm, and humanity's temporary place within a much larger existence. Other works reflect on technology, distraction, acceptance, perseverance, and the passage of time.
Together, the poems present a personal record of changing emotions and perspectives, a life considered through love and loss, nature and uncertainty, and hope for what lies ahead.
"My Life, According to My Poems" is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-175-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-life-according-to-my-poems . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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