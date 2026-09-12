Toronto, OH Author Introduces an Extraordinary New Journey
September 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Father: Book One" by Charles Beck, a speculative science-fiction story centered on survival, extraordinary human potential, discovery, and a journey whose consequences extend far beyond one young boy's life.
This story is narrated by Father, a 471-year-old human who looks back upon the events that began his remarkable transformation. His story starts when he was twelve-year-old Toby Allen Maguire, the survivor of a devastating automobile collision.
After spending sixty days in a coma, Toby awakens to circumstances that confound the physicians caring for him. His recovery itself appears extraordinary, but Toby soon discovers even more dramatic changes. His senses have become remarkably acute, his awareness of measurements and spatial relationships has intensified, and his mind can absorb and retain information at an exceptional rate.
As Toby investigates these abilities, his growing capacity for knowledge begins revealing possibilities he could never have anticipated. What initially unfolds within the confines of a hospital becomes the opening chapter of a much larger story, one that Father describes as ultimately touching other worlds and the survival of three different races of beings.
Through Toby's transformation, "Father: Book One" explores themes of knowledge, survival, discovery, identity, human potential, and destiny while establishing the foundations of a far-reaching speculative adventure.
"Father: Book One" is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-165-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/father-book-one . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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