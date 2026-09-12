Augusta, GA Author Publishes Autobiography
September 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"From a Boy to a Man," a new book by Arthur J. Solomon, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Decorated U.S. Army veteran Arthur J. Solomon has announced the release of his captivating new memoir, "From a Boy to a Man." This book offers readers an intimate, humorous, and deeply moving look into a life shaped by rural Georgia roots, over two decades of military service, and the enduring power of family.
In "From a Boy to a Man," Solomon reminisces about his early childhood and the formative years that built his character. He shares the heartwarming story of meeting and marrying the love of his life, Lorine Jones, and the overwhelming excitement of becoming a first-time father to his son, James Arthur, affectionately known to everyone as "lil' Arthur."
With sharp wit and a gift for storytelling, Solomon recounts the comical events of his travels through the American countryside and the personal adventures of his youth, including a period of "sowing his wild oats" and making new friends along the way. This memoir also delivers a candid look at his time in the United States Army, a career path his mother famously did not approve of, where he transitioned from a drafted young man into a dedicated soldier. Through it all, Solomon details how he navigated devastating family crises and evolved into a strong husband, father, and leader.
About the Author
Arthur J. Solomon was raised in Screven County, Georgia, where years of hard work on local farms groomed him to be "as strong as a bull." At age 19, he married Lorine Jones Solomon, and a year later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Developing a deep love for military service, he reenlisted continuously, serving for over 21 years with tours of duty in London, Germany, Vietnam, Colorado, Texas, and California. He received an honorable discharge in 1974.
Arthur and Lorine raised six children together before her passing in 1984. Today, at 91 years old, Solomon remains deeply active in his community. He spends his time dedicated to his church, completing home projects, visiting the junkyard, helping others, and creating lasting memories with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
"From a Boy to a Man" is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-346-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/from-a-boy-to-a-man/
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