Orange Park, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
September 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Give Credit Where Credit Is Due" a new book by James "Jim" Oechsler Sr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Decorative military veteran and community leader James "Jim" Oechsler Sr. has announced the release of his new religious memoir, "Give Credit Where Credit Is Due." This book offers a deeply personal and inspiring testimony of overcoming profound personal hardships through unwavering faith and divine guidance.
In "Give Credit Where Credit Is Due," Oechsler candidly shares his journey through severe adversity, including experiences with abandonment, loneliness, depression, alcoholism, and poverty. Rather than viewing these challenges as permanent roadblocks, Oechsler reframes them as essential stepping stones toward his ultimate success. This memoir centers on his profound realization that God was testing him throughout his life, providing subtle, intentional "nudges" that ultimately guided him to discover and embrace his true life purpose.
About the Author
James "Jim" Oechsler Sr. is a retired U.S. Navy Master Chief (AZCM) with a highly distinguished career spanning both military and civil service. His civilian leadership roles include serving as a Program Manager and Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Resources at the Navy Medicine Support Command and the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED). Deeply committed to faith and civic engagement, Oechsler is the founder of RestoringAmericansValues.org and actively serves in the Prayer Ministry at the First Baptist Church of Orange Park, Florida. Additionally, he has contributed his leadership skills locally as the Past President of the Orange Park Country Club (OPCC) Board of Directors and the Men's Golf Association (MGA).
"Give Credit Where Credit Is Due" is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-070-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/give-credit-where-credit-is-due . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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