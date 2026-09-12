Nashville, TN Author Publishes Unique Book About Life's Origins
September 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Three Moms Given One," a new book by Yahmanhali, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Yahmanhali announces the release of "Three Moms Given One," an inventive fictional novel that offers a unique perspective on the miraculous origin of human life and the essential role each biological participant plays in creation.
"Three Moms Given One" reimagines the journey of conception as a deeply moving, unconventional love story. Readers follow Damara-X, a single sperm, as he swims toward his true love, Khajalena, the egg. Their powerful union gives rise to a single new life named Egglon, who is nurtured by Given, the womb. Through vivid storytelling, the book celebrates the truth that every participant carries life within themselves and is indispensable to the creation of a new individual.
Blending imagination with a profound appreciation for biological wonders, "Three Moms Given One" offers readers an inspiring, original allegory about unity, purpose, and existence.
About the Author
Yahmanhali is a versatile creative with a passion for writing novels, composing song lyrics, and drawing. "Three Moms Given One" showcases the author's narrative creativity and deep reflection on the beauty of human life.
"Three Moms Given One" is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-281-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/three-moms-given-one For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us