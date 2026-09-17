International Lawyers Network Shortlisted for Network of the Year at The Lawyer European Awards 2026
September 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) has been shortlisted for Network of the Year at The Lawyer European Awards 2026, in association with Legora.
The annual awards recognize excellence across the European legal market, celebrating law firms and legal organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, collaboration, and service to clients.
The ILN brings together approximately 5,000 lawyers from independent law firms across more than 60 jurisdictions. Its submission highlighted the Network's continued growth, the strength of the relationships among its members, and its focus on creating meaningful opportunities for international collaboration, referrals, knowledge-sharing, and professional development.
"This recognition belongs to our members," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network. "Their generosity, responsiveness, and commitment to one another are what make the ILN such a valuable professional community. Being shortlisted for Network of the Year is a wonderful acknowledgment of what our firms accomplish together across borders."
The ILN's recent initiatives include the expansion of its international referral and engagement programs, the launch of its Next→Gen Mentorship Program, the continued development of its specialty groups, and sustained recruitment in strategically important jurisdictions.
This marks the ILN's seventh shortlist in this category since 2016. The Network was previously shortlisted in 2016, 2017, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, and was named Global Law Firm Network of the Year in 2021.
The winners will be announced at The Lawyer European Awards ceremony on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
The complete shortlist is available here: https://www.thelawyer.com/event/european-awards/shortlisted/
ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL LAWYERS NETWORK
The International Lawyers Network is a global association of independent, full-service law firms. Through trusted relationships, shared knowledge, and cross-border collaboration, ILN members provide clients with access to high-quality legal counsel across key jurisdictions worldwide.
For more information, visit www.iln.com.
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Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
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Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
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