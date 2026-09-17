Long Beach, CA Author Shares a Journey of Service, Resilience, and Healing
September 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Navigating the Waves of Change: A Veteran's Journey" by Louis Raprager III, a personal exploration of military service and the challenging journey of returning to civilian life.
A Navy veteran, Raprager examines the lasting emotional effects of service through his own experiences as well as the military legacy within his family. His father, a Vietnam War veteran, carried invisible wounds that affected both him and those around him. Witnessing those struggles helped shape Raprager's respect for military service and influenced his own decision to join the Navy.
"Navigating the Waves of Change" follows Raprager's passage through military life and into a civilian world that could feel unfamiliar after service. The book addresses PTSD, anxiety, isolation, identity, strained relationships, silence, and the challenge of finding meaning after leaving the military.
Raprager also explores the role that connection can play in healing. His journey encompasses veterans' support groups, therapy, community, family support, mindfulness, physical activity, and other efforts to develop resilience and rebuild a sense of purpose.
Using the ocean as a recurring metaphor, the book portrays life after military service as a process of navigating changing and sometimes turbulent waters rather than arriving at a simple destination.
This book is intended to speak to veterans while also offering families and other readers a personal perspective on the complexities and lasting impact of military service. Its themes emphasize understanding, communication, community, resilience, and the importance of breaking the silence surrounding mental health.
"Navigating the Waves of Change" is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-048-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/navigating-the-waves-of-change . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us