Boulder City, NV Author Explores Reinvention, Integrity, and Human Connection
September 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Doing The Heady: "The Cupping Dance,"" by Carl Raines, a character-driven story exploring personal values, ambition, relationships, and the search for a more meaningful life.
This story follows Carlo Capella, the son of Italian immigrants whose early experiences help shape a strong interest in ethics, education, and achievement. After serving in the United States Air Force and attending college, Carlo establishes himself as a pharmaceutical representative.
Although the career provides the outward appearance of success, Carlo becomes increasingly uncomfortable with the business practices he encounters and begins questioning the direction of his life.
He ultimately leaves the pharmaceutical industry and accepts a two-year position as caretaker of The Meadows, a secluded private retreat in California's Sierra Nevada mountains.
The move changes nearly every aspect of Carlo's daily existence. The corporate environment is replaced by physical work, forests, mountain wildlife, isolation, and winters of extraordinary snowfall. The setting also introduces Carlo to an unusual community and provides the solitude in which he can reconsider the principles that have guided his life.
Among the people Carlo encounters is Molly, a mathematics prodigy with advanced academic accomplishments whose warmth and personality challenge simple assumptions about intellectual brilliance. Their growing connection adds another dimension to Carlo's search for a fulfilling life.
Through Carlo's experiences, Raines examines the difference between appearing successful and finding genuine satisfaction, while exploring themes of love, friendship, work, independence, curiosity, and self-discovery.
"Doing The Heady: "The Cupping Dance"" is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-205-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/doing-the-heady-the-cupping-dance . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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