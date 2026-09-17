Kansas City, MO Author Shares a Personal Journey of Faith and Perseverance
September 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Little Sister" by Patrice M. Williams, a deeply personal account of hardship, motherhood, perseverance, and Christian faith.
Williams recounts experiences beginning in childhood, including trauma, family difficulties, teenage motherhood, troubled relationships, and domestic violence. Her narrative follows the challenges that shaped her life while examining how the role of faith ultimately came to occupy her understanding of those experiences.
This book takes its title from the way Williams addresses her reader. Throughout "Little Sister," she speaks directly to "Little Sister," offering her testimony as encouragement for women who may be facing struggles of their own.
Williams makes clear that her purpose is not to invite sympathy for what she endured. Instead, she presents those experiences through the perspective of her Christian faith and her conviction that God can bring people through extraordinarily difficult circumstances.
Themes of forgiveness, personal boundaries, self-worth, motherhood, perseverance, Scripture, healing, and spiritual growth run throughout the work. Williams repeatedly encourages readers to seek God personally and to read the Holy Bible for themselves rather than relying solely upon the words of others.
Williams identifies herself as a mother of four and grandmother of seven at the time of writing. She grew up in midtown Kansas City, Missouri, and writes that she was saved by God's grace at age twenty-seven. She describes "Little Sister" as an effort to place some of her testimonies into book form to help other women along their spiritual journeys.
"Little Sister" is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-217-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/little-sister . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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