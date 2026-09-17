Monessen, PA Author Explores Love, Vulnerability, and Destiny
September 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Last Thing You Said to Me" by Carlee Evans, a romance exploring emotional vulnerability, distance, and the enduring belief in soulmates.
This novel introduces Azari, an adventurous woman who values travel, independence, and a life beyond conventional expectations. Although she remains a romantic at heart, experience has taught her to protect herself from attachment.
During her travels in Ireland, Azari visits an unusual coffee shop and meets its owner, Ozora Green. An awkward first exchange develops into a connection neither can easily dismiss. Their time together introduces Azari to Ozora's family castle and creates memories that remain with her after she returns to the United States.
As distance, uncertainty, and renewed possibilities shape their relationship, the story examines the tension between protecting oneself and allowing another person to become important. The novel incorporates travel, coffee culture, humor, romantic settings, and reflections on the idea that meaningful relationships can alter the lives people imagine for themselves.
Through Azari's perspective, Evans explores questions about soulmates, fear of abandonment, destiny, communication, and what it means to become vulnerable enough to accept love.
"The Last Thing You Said to Me" is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-167-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-last-thing-you-said-to-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us