Fairfield, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
September 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Areli's Alliances Is In Batwing With Electromagnetic Static Thrust," a new book by Terrill T Crookshank, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The narrative offers a profound exploration of spirituality and the human soul's journey through modern existence, revealing a higher power that is deeply attuned to the complexities of technology.
Chronicling a lifelong journey from birth to the present day, the book serves as a spiritual map for the human experience. Through his writing, Crookshank aims to help readers recognize that while the human spirit navigates the physical world, a divine realm exists in tandem with our own, orchestrating a higher purpose.
Crookshank hopes that readers are able to take away a deeper understanding of their own spiritual travels. While we navigate our daily lives, God exists in His own realm, completely aware of our technological evolution and human progress.
About the Author
Terrill T. Crookshank was born in Berkeley, California. A lifelong student dedicated to personal and academic growth, he balanced a love for sports with his academic pursuits from preschool through college. Choosing to focus on his education rather than pursuing professional sports, Crookshank earned bachelor's degrees in both psychology and business. Today, he channels his passion into reading, continuous learning, and nurturing his deep interest in his spiritual life.
"Areli's Alliances Is In Batwing With Electromagnetic Static Thrust" is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-063-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/arelis-alliances-is-in-batwing-with-electromagnetic-static-thrust . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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