Escondido, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Where Did the Rainbow Go?," a new book by jmax young, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspiring curiosity and a love for science in young minds, a heartwarming new children's book captures the magic of a child's first encounter with nature's wonders. "Where Did the Rainbow Go?" follows the journey of Triet, a curious five-year-old boy who discovers a rainbow for the very first time.
Awed by the vibrant colors in the sky, Triet eagerly runs to share the spectacular sight with his grandfather. However, his excitement quickly turns to wonder and worry when the beautiful rainbow suddenly vanishes from view. Left questioning how he can bring the colorful arc back, Triet turns to his grandfather for answers.
Through gentle guidance, Grandpa explains the simple science behind the magic, teaching Triet that rainbows cannot come out at night because they rely on the sun to show off their brilliant colors. The story beautifully blends emotional discovery with early STEM concepts, making it a perfect read for inquisitive young minds.
"Where Did the Rainbow Go?" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-431-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/where-did-the-rainbow-go . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us